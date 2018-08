Get a $99 gift certificate to the West Virginia team shop by signing up for an annual subscription to WVSports.com as part of GetGear99!







—Wide receivers coach Tyron Carrier told me that the top four is pretty much set and it’s all the usual suspects with seniors David Sills, Gary Jennings, junior Marcus Simms and redshirt sophomore TJ Simmons. But the battle for the backup spots has two players out front in senior Dominique Maiden and sophomore Tevin Bush while the rest of the competition is completely wide open at this stage.



—Maiden has really matured since last season and being in the program has really helped him. He always had the talent but now he’s looking really good coming out if breaks. It happens to most kids coming from junior college as it’s a big adjustment but now he’s focused and ready to take some reps. He is strictly an outside wide receiver and even has seen some reps with the first team. He is big and smooth and he understands his body and what he’s capable of at this level. Carrier told me he’s a 4.5 guy that can run..

