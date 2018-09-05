WVSPORTS.COM Snap Counts against Tennessee

OFFENSE: The starters: 64 QB Will Grier 28 RB Martell Pettaway 41 TE Trevon Wesco 56 WR David Sills 52 WR Gary Jennings 42 WR Marcus Simms 64 LT Yodny Cajuste 64 LG Josh Sills 36 C Matt Jones 55 RG Joe Brown 64 RT Colton McKivitz The rest: 28 C Jacob Buccigrossi 20 WR T.J. Simmons 18 RB Leddie Brown 15 WR Dominique Maiden 14 TE Jovani Haskins 11 RB Alec Sinkfield 11 RB Kennedy McKoy 8 RG Chase Behrndt 7 WR Tevin Bush 3 FB Logan Thimons 2 WR William Crest 1 RG Isaiah Hardy Notes: --Only four players were in for all 64 snaps with Grier, Cajuste, Sills and McKivitz. --The running back rotation was divided up almost as a true split with Pettaway getting 28, Brown getting 18 and both Sinkfield and McKoy seeing 11 a piece. --Brown played almost all the snaps at right guard seeing 55, giving way to Hardy for one snap where he was badly beaten and then 8 snaps for Behrndt in the second half. --The center split was near even with 36 snaps for Jones and 28 for Buccigrossi. --Thimons saw 3 snaps as the fullback, while West Virginia got 14 snaps for backup tight end Jovani Haskins. DEFENSE: The starters: 39 DE Jabril Robinson 30 NG Kenny Bigelow 34 DE Reese Donahue 60 WILL David Long 61 MIKE Dylan Tonkery 14 SAM Charlie Benton 59 SPUR Dravon Askew-Henry 61 BS Toyous Avery 57 FS Kenny Robinson 61 CB Hakeem Bailey 50 CB Josh Norwood The rest: 37 SAM Shea Campbell 35 DE Ezekiel Rose 28 NG Darius Stills 21 DE Jeffery Pooler 19 CB Derrek Pitts 17 DE Dante Stills 5 WILL Josh Chandler 5 FS Sean Mahone 5 BS JoVanni Stewart 5 SPUR Deamonte Lindsay 4 SAM Exree Loe 4 CB Keith Washington 4 MIKE Adam Hensley --Look at the numbers for the defensive line Robinson 39, Bigelow 30, Donahue 34, Rose 35, Stills 28, Pooler 21, Stills 17 that's a real rotation and something to be excited about. --Obviously Benton's numbers were affected by the injury but Campbell saw 37 snaps. --Nobody played all 65 but Avery, Askew-Henry, Robinson, Bailey, Long and Tonkery all played at least 57.