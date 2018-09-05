WVSPORTS.COM Snap Counts against Tennessee

Discussion in 'Mountaineer Message Board' started by Keenan Cummings, Sep 5, 2018 at 10:23 PM.

    OFFENSE:

    The starters:
    64 QB Will Grier
    28 RB Martell Pettaway
    41 TE Trevon Wesco
    56 WR David Sills
    52 WR Gary Jennings
    42 WR Marcus Simms
    64 LT Yodny Cajuste
    64 LG Josh Sills
    36 C Matt Jones
    55 RG Joe Brown
    64 RT Colton McKivitz

    The rest:
    28 C Jacob Buccigrossi
    20 WR T.J. Simmons
    18 RB Leddie Brown
    15 WR Dominique Maiden
    14 TE Jovani Haskins
    11 RB Alec Sinkfield
    11 RB Kennedy McKoy
    8 RG Chase Behrndt
    7 WR Tevin Bush
    3 FB Logan Thimons
    2 WR William Crest
    1 RG Isaiah Hardy

    Notes:
    --Only four players were in for all 64 snaps with Grier, Cajuste, Sills and McKivitz.

    --The running back rotation was divided up almost as a true split with Pettaway getting 28, Brown getting 18 and both Sinkfield and McKoy seeing 11 a piece.

    --Brown played almost all the snaps at right guard seeing 55, giving way to Hardy for one snap where he was badly beaten and then 8 snaps for Behrndt in the second half.

    --The center split was near even with 36 snaps for Jones and 28 for Buccigrossi.

    --Thimons saw 3 snaps as the fullback, while West Virginia got 14 snaps for backup tight end Jovani Haskins.


    DEFENSE:
    The starters:
    39 DE Jabril Robinson
    30 NG Kenny Bigelow
    34 DE Reese Donahue
    60 WILL David Long
    61 MIKE Dylan Tonkery
    14 SAM Charlie Benton
    59 SPUR Dravon Askew-Henry
    61 BS Toyous Avery
    57 FS Kenny Robinson
    61 CB Hakeem Bailey
    50 CB Josh Norwood

    The rest:
    37 SAM Shea Campbell
    35 DE Ezekiel Rose
    28 NG Darius Stills
    21 DE Jeffery Pooler
    19 CB Derrek Pitts
    17 DE Dante Stills
    5 WILL Josh Chandler
    5 FS Sean Mahone
    5 BS JoVanni Stewart
    5 SPUR Deamonte Lindsay
    4 SAM Exree Loe
    4 CB Keith Washington
    4 MIKE Adam Hensley

    --Look at the numbers for the defensive line Robinson 39, Bigelow 30, Donahue 34, Rose 35, Stills 28, Pooler 21, Stills 17 that's a real rotation and something to be excited about.

    --Obviously Benton's numbers were affected by the injury but Campbell saw 37 snaps.

    --Nobody played all 65 but Avery, Askew-Henry, Robinson, Bailey, Long and Tonkery all played at least 57.
     
