WVU Release Latest Big 12 Statement on Athletics Activities

Discussion in 'Mountaineer Message Board' started by Patrick Kotnik, Mar 13, 2020 at 7:32 PM.

Post New Thread
  1. Patrick Kotnik

    Patrick Kotnik Staff Writer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Oct 1, 2016
    Messages:
    3,606
    Likes Received:
    2,934
    "Due to the on-going developments related to COVID-19 the Big 12 Conference announces that all organized team activities whether organized or voluntary, including team and individual practices, meetings, and other organized gatherings, have been suspended until March 29 and will be re-evaluated at that time. In addition, all conference and non-conference competitions are cancelled through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year."

    From WVU:

    "Information on refunds will be forthcoming next week for WVU fans who purchased tickets through the Mountaineer Ticket Office for the events impacted by the cancellations."

     
    1 Patrick Kotnik, Mar 13, 2020 at 7:32 PM
    Last edited: Mar 13, 2020 at 8:10 PM
Back to Threads/Forum

Share This Page