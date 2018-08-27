WVSPORTS.COM Depth Chart Released for Tennessee

Discussion in 'Mountaineer Message Board' started by Keenan Cummings, Aug 27, 2018 at 4:34 PM.

Post New Thread
  1. Keenan Cummings

    Keenan Cummings Fact Based and Wonderful
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Sep 16, 2007
    Messages:
    54,020
    Likes Received:
    51,736
    QB:
    7 Will Grier, r-Sr.
    17 Jack Allison, r-So.
    10 Trey Lowe, Fr.

    RB:
    6 Kennedy McKoy, Jr. -or-
    32 Martell Pettaway, Jr. -or-
    20 Alec Sinkfield, r-Fr. -or-
    4 Leddie Brown, Fr.

    FB:
    42 Logan Thimons, r-So.
    41 Elijah Drummond, r-So.

    WR (X):
    8 Marcus Simms, Jr.
    82 Dominique Maiden, Sr.

    TE (H):
    88 Trevon Wesco, r-Sr.
    84 Jovani Haskins, r-So.

    WR (Y):
    12 Gary Jennings, Sr.
    16 William Crest, r-Sr.

    WR (Z):
    13 David Sills V, Sr.
    1 T.J. Simmons, r-So.

    LT:
    55 Yodny Cajuste, r-Sr.
    72 Kelby Wickline, r-Jr.

    LG:
    73 Josh Sills, r-So.
    57 Michael Brown, r-Jr.

    C:
    78 Jacob Buccigrossi, r-So. -or-
    79 Matt Jones, r-Jr.

    RG:
    58 Joe Brown, r-Jr. -or-
    65 Isaiah Hardy, Sr.

    RT:
    53 Colton McKivitz, r-Jr.
    76 Chase Behrndt, r-So.


    DEFENSE:
    DE:
    5 Ezekiel Rose, Sr. -or-
    46 Reese Donahue, Jr.

    NT:
    40 Kenny Bigelow, r-Sr.
    56 Darius Stills, So.

    DE:
    12 Jabril Robinson, r-Sr.
    55 Dante Stills, Fr.

    SAM:
    18 Charlie Benton, r-So.
    34 Shea Campbell, r-Jr.

    MIKE:
    10 Dylan Tonkery, r-So.
    45 Adam Hensley, Jr.

    WILL:
    11 David Long, Jr., r-Jr.
    35 Josh Chandler, Fr.

    SPUR:
    6 Dravon Askew-Henry, r-Sr.
    26 Deamonte Lindsay, r-Jr.

    BS:
    3 Toyous Avery, Jr., r-Sr.
    9 JoVanni Stewart, Jr.

    FS:
    2 Kenny Robinson, So.
    29 Sean Mahone, r-So.

    LCB:
    24 Hakeem Bailey, r-Jr.
    28 Keith Washington, r-Jr.

    RCB:
    1 Derrek Pitts, So. -or-
    4 Josh Norwood, Jr.



    SPECIAL TEAMS:

    K:
    30 Evan Staley, r-So.
    443 Luke Hogan, r-So.

    P:
    15 Billy Kinney, r-Sr.
    43 Luke Hogan, r-So.

    LS:
    64 Rex Sunahara, r-Jr.
    51 Kyle Poland, r-So.

    H:
    15 Billy Kinney, r-Sr.
    43 Luke Hogan, r-So.

    KO:
    30 Evan Staley, r-So.
    43 Luke Hogan, r-So.

    PR:
    8 Marcus Simms, Jr.
    13 David Sills V, Sr.

    KR:
    8 Marcus Simms, Jr.
    12 Gary Jennings, Sr.

    --Still no decisions at either the center or right guard spots with both sets of players listed as an -or- distinction.

    --Junior Marcus Simms is now listed as the starting X wide receiver, with TJ Simmons now serving as the backup at the Z.

    --Running back lists all four as starters.

    --Kenny Bigelow is now listed as the starter at nose tackle. Jabril Robinson also is tabbed as a starter at defensive end, while Reese Donahue is listed with an -or- distinction with Zeke Rose.

    --Michael Brown makes the depth chart as the backup left guard, while Chase Behrndt is the backup right tackle.

    --No starter at one cornerback spot as Derrek Pitts and Josh Norwood have the -or- distinction.

    --Luke Hogan is listed as the backup in kicking slots over Skyler Simcox.
     
    1 Keenan Cummings, Aug 27, 2018 at 4:34 PM
  2. madmaxvol

    madmaxvol Freshman
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Dec 22, 2010
    Messages:
    29
    Likes Received:
    12
    2 madmaxvol, Aug 27, 2018 at 4:38 PM
(You must log in or sign up to post here.)
Back to Threads/Forum

Share This Page