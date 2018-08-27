WVSPORTS.COM Depth Chart Released for Tennessee

QB: 7 Will Grier, r-Sr. 17 Jack Allison, r-So. 10 Trey Lowe, Fr. RB: 6 Kennedy McKoy, Jr. -or- 32 Martell Pettaway, Jr. -or- 20 Alec Sinkfield, r-Fr. -or- 4 Leddie Brown, Fr. FB: 42 Logan Thimons, r-So. 41 Elijah Drummond, r-So. WR (X): 8 Marcus Simms, Jr. 82 Dominique Maiden, Sr. TE (H): 88 Trevon Wesco, r-Sr. 84 Jovani Haskins, r-So. WR (Y): 12 Gary Jennings, Sr. 16 William Crest, r-Sr. WR (Z): 13 David Sills V, Sr. 1 T.J. Simmons, r-So. LT: 55 Yodny Cajuste, r-Sr. 72 Kelby Wickline, r-Jr. LG: 73 Josh Sills, r-So. 57 Michael Brown, r-Jr. C: 78 Jacob Buccigrossi, r-So. -or- 79 Matt Jones, r-Jr. RG: 58 Joe Brown, r-Jr. -or- 65 Isaiah Hardy, Sr. RT: 53 Colton McKivitz, r-Jr. 76 Chase Behrndt, r-So. DEFENSE: DE: 5 Ezekiel Rose, Sr. -or- 46 Reese Donahue, Jr. NT: 40 Kenny Bigelow, r-Sr. 56 Darius Stills, So. DE: 12 Jabril Robinson, r-Sr. 55 Dante Stills, Fr. SAM: 18 Charlie Benton, r-So. 34 Shea Campbell, r-Jr. MIKE: 10 Dylan Tonkery, r-So. 45 Adam Hensley, Jr. WILL: 11 David Long, Jr., r-Jr. 35 Josh Chandler, Fr. SPUR: 6 Dravon Askew-Henry, r-Sr. 26 Deamonte Lindsay, r-Jr. BS: 3 Toyous Avery, Jr., r-Sr. 9 JoVanni Stewart, Jr. FS: 2 Kenny Robinson, So. 29 Sean Mahone, r-So. LCB: 24 Hakeem Bailey, r-Jr. 28 Keith Washington, r-Jr. RCB: 1 Derrek Pitts, So. -or- 4 Josh Norwood, Jr. SPECIAL TEAMS: K: 30 Evan Staley, r-So. 443 Luke Hogan, r-So. P: 15 Billy Kinney, r-Sr. 43 Luke Hogan, r-So. LS: 64 Rex Sunahara, r-Jr. 51 Kyle Poland, r-So. H: 15 Billy Kinney, r-Sr. 43 Luke Hogan, r-So. KO: 30 Evan Staley, r-So. 43 Luke Hogan, r-So. PR: 8 Marcus Simms, Jr. 13 David Sills V, Sr. KR: 8 Marcus Simms, Jr. 12 Gary Jennings, Sr. --Still no decisions at either the center or right guard spots with both sets of players listed as an -or- distinction. --Junior Marcus Simms is now listed as the starting X wide receiver, with TJ Simmons now serving as the backup at the Z. --Running back lists all four as starters. --Kenny Bigelow is now listed as the starter at nose tackle. Jabril Robinson also is tabbed as a starter at defensive end, while Reese Donahue is listed with an -or- distinction with Zeke Rose. --Michael Brown makes the depth chart as the backup left guard, while Chase Behrndt is the backup right tackle. --No starter at one cornerback spot as Derrek Pitts and Josh Norwood have the -or- distinction. --Luke Hogan is listed as the backup in kicking slots over Skyler Simcox.